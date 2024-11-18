Tidemark LLC Acquires 1,789 Shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Tidemark LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) by 74.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the quarter. Tidemark LLC’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Castle Hook Partners LP grew its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 1,833,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,860,000 after acquiring an additional 791,818 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 12.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,617,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,829,000 after purchasing an additional 179,149 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 870,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,193,000 after buying an additional 56,205 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 628,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,613,000 after buying an additional 47,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 580,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,622,000 after buying an additional 7,871 shares during the last quarter.

URA stock opened at $30.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.02. Global X Uranium ETF has a 12-month low of $22.78 and a 12-month high of $33.99.

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

