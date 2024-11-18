Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 990,113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 494,999 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.15% of American International Group worth $72,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in American International Group by 199.2% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in American International Group in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 326.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total value of $144,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 279,238,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,058,834,596.28. This trade represents a 1.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American International Group stock opened at $75.77 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.57 and a 52 week high of $80.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.35, a PEG ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.05.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. American International Group had a negative net margin of 6.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.63%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -47.20%.

Several brokerages recently commented on AIG. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of American International Group from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on American International Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on American International Group from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen dropped their price target on American International Group from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.13.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

