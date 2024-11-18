Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $78.04 Million Holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 624,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 19,787 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.66% of Sarepta Therapeutics worth $78,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $607,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $4,771,000. Simplify Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 84.6% during the third quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 193,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,105,000 after purchasing an additional 88,474 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,187,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,918,000. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $104.54 on Monday. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.67 and a twelve month high of $173.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.72 and a 200-day moving average of $132.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 83.63 and a beta of 0.81.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, CFO Ian Michael Estepan sold 5,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total value of $822,099.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,662,822.56. The trade was a 14.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

SRPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $226.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $179.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.33.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

