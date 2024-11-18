Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $68.97 Million Position in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,374,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 593,478 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 2.33% of JFrog worth $68,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of JFrog during the third quarter worth $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in JFrog by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in JFrog in the 2nd quarter worth about $187,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JFrog in the 2nd quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in JFrog by 13.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JFrog Stock Performance

FROG stock opened at $30.72 on Monday. JFrog Ltd. has a 52-week low of $22.91 and a 52-week high of $48.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.96 and a beta of 0.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FROG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of JFrog in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of JFrog from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of JFrog from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of JFrog from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on JFrog from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.72.

Insider Activity at JFrog

In other JFrog news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 17,775 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total value of $567,555.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,957,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,291,506.22. The trade was a 0.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Yoav Landman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 6,627,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,562,776. The trade was a 0.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 143,806 shares of company stock valued at $4,185,802. 15.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

Featured Stories

