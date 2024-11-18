Theory Financial LLC Has $926,000 Stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Theory Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,366 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 704 shares during the quarter. Theory Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 31,481.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 374,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,750,000 after purchasing an additional 373,685 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $545,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $36,855,000. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,417,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,310,000 after purchasing an additional 95,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 157,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,535,000 after purchasing an additional 63,454 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of OEF opened at $283.56 on Monday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $212.37 and a 12-month high of $290.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $278.01 and its 200 day moving average is $267.07. The stock has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.