Theory Financial LLC Acquires New Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Theory Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 79.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 210.9% during the second quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $45,000.
iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of GOVT opened at $22.62 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.11 and its 200-day moving average is $22.90.
iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF
The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Warren Buffett, Cathie Wood Own Nu Holdings, Should You?
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- MercadoLibre Down 23% After Missed Earnings: Time to Buy the Dip?
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- ORIC: Working with Two Pharma Giants, Analysts See +100% Upside
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.