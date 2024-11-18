The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Bought by Nixon Peabody Trust Co.

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. raised its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at $587,000. Rockport Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:TRV traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $261.89. 45,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,298,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.88 and a twelve month high of $269.55. The stock has a market cap of $59.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $244.44 and a 200 day moving average of $224.48.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.45. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 18.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $221.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $286.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $233.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $250.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.90.

Insider Activity

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 4,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.46, for a total value of $1,145,639.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,976 shares in the company, valued at $4,302,736.96. The trade was a 21.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 40,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.12, for a total transaction of $10,541,102.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,726,870.88. This represents a 15.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,999 shares of company stock valued at $16,580,166 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Profile



The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

