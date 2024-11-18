The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

The Pebble Group plc (LON:PEBB – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 45 ($0.57) and last traded at GBX 45.20 ($0.57), with a volume of 5287 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 47.50 ($0.60).

PEBB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Pebble Group in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.89) price objective on shares of The Pebble Group in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 52.47 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 56.24. The stock has a market capitalization of £74.82 million, a PE ratio of 1,533.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25.

The Pebble Group plc sells digital commerce, products, and related services to the promotional merchandise industry in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Brand Addition and Facilisgroup. The company is involved in the design, sourcing, and delivery of promotional products and related services to various brands operating in the engineering, financial services, health, beauty, FMCG, technology, transport, and other sectors.

