The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,670 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,483 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 1.0% of AMG National Trust Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $37,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc raised its position in Home Depot by 27.6% in the second quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 27,155 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,348,000 after purchasing an additional 5,879 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 1.8% in the third quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,994 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Swedbank AB raised its position in Home Depot by 17.1% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 909,530 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $368,542,000 after purchasing an additional 132,967 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation raised its position in Home Depot by 121.0% in the second quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 269,368 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $92,727,000 after purchasing an additional 147,482 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 225.6% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 32,717 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,257,000 after acquiring an additional 22,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Gordon Haskett raised Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Home Depot from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Home Depot from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 22,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.91, for a total value of $9,030,368.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,404 shares in the company, valued at $8,343,399.64. This represents a 51.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $408.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $399.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $366.81. The company has a market cap of $405.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.01. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $302.34 and a 12-month high of $421.56.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $40.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.31 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.12 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.14%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

