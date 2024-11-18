The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Holistic Financial Partners

Holistic Financial Partners boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,274 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. WFA Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 1,394 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 5.8% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,421 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in Home Depot by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 2,906 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Rockport Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $372,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 5.3% during the first quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 9,136 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,504,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $451.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa America upgraded Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $455.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $426.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 22,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.91, for a total value of $9,030,368.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,404 shares in the company, valued at $8,343,399.64. This trade represents a 51.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD opened at $408.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $302.34 and a fifty-two week high of $421.56. The company has a market cap of $405.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $399.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $366.81.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $40.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.31 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.14%.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.