The Goldman Sachs Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Stock

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $106.00 to $119.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FOUR has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Shift4 Payments in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Shift4 Payments from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.15.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Shift4 Payments

NYSE:FOUR opened at $97.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.75 and its 200-day moving average is $77.90. Shift4 Payments has a 52-week low of $55.87 and a 52-week high of $106.31. The company has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.72, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.64.

In other news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $1,032,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 228,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,827,693.97. This represents a 5.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Nancy Disman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $1,626,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,874,566.70. This represents a 9.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Senator Investment Group LP increased its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 8,551.1% in the 2nd quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 562,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,240,000 after buying an additional 555,737 shares during the period. Forge First Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the first quarter worth about $1,242,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 113.0% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 457,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,532,000 after purchasing an additional 242,684 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Shift4 Payments by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 218,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,465,000 after purchasing an additional 14,438 shares during the period. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,378,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.