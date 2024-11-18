The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 18th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.
The Gabelli Utility Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:GUT opened at $5.29 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.19 and a 200-day moving average of $5.74. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a twelve month low of $4.97 and a twelve month high of $6.28.
About The Gabelli Utility Trust
