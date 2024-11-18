TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSE:TVK – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$122.13 and last traded at C$121.32, with a volume of 3516 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$120.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of TerraVest Industries from C$89.00 to C$104.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

Get TerraVest Industries alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on TerraVest Industries

TerraVest Industries Stock Up 2.1 %

Insider Activity

The firm has a market cap of C$2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$102.24 and a 200-day moving average of C$87.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.72.

In other TerraVest Industries news, Director Dustin Haw sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$100.00, for a total transaction of C$2,000,000.00. Also, insider Charles Pellerin sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$100.00, for a total value of C$530,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 113,700 shares of company stock valued at $11,556,134. 29.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About TerraVest Industries

(Get Free Report)

TerraVest Industries Inc manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, transportation, and other markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Heating and Cooling Products (HVAC Equipment); Compressed Gas Storage and Distribution Equipment (Compressed Gas Equipment); Energy Processing Equipment (Processing Equipment); and Service.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TerraVest Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TerraVest Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.