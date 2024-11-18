Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Announces Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.54

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Free Report) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, November 6th,Zacks Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of 0.54 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th.

Tenaris has increased its dividend by an average of 97.6% per year over the last three years. Tenaris has a payout ratio of 30.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Tenaris to earn $3.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.3%.

Tenaris Price Performance

Shares of TS opened at $37.00 on Monday. Tenaris has a 1 year low of $27.24 and a 1 year high of $40.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.47. The firm has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on TS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Tenaris from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.67.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

