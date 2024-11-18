Tectum Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.38 Million (TET)

Tectum (TET) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 18th. During the last seven days, Tectum has traded down 16.2% against the dollar. One Tectum token can now be purchased for $8.64 or 0.00009349 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tectum has a total market cap of $67.36 million and $1.38 million worth of Tectum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Tectum

Tectum’s launch date was February 28th, 2018. Tectum’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,798,861 tokens. The official website for Tectum is tectum.io. The official message board for Tectum is medium.com/@tectumsoftnote. The Reddit community for Tectum is https://reddit.com/r//tectumcrypto/. Tectum’s official Twitter account is @tectumsocial.

Tectum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tectum (TET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Tectum has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,798,861.4803154 in circulation. The last known price of Tectum is 7.17715824 USD and is up 2.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 32 active market(s) with $805,788.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tectum.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tectum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tectum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tectum using one of the exchanges listed above.

