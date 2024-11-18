TD Cowen Lowers Everest Group (NYSE:EG) Price Target to $419.00

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at TD Cowen from $444.00 to $419.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EG. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Everest Group from $496.00 to $485.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Everest Group from $406.00 to $402.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Everest Group from $383.00 to $372.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Everest Group from $440.00 to $457.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Everest Group from $527.00 to $517.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $436.45.

EG traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $371.32. The stock had a trading volume of 50,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,747. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $380.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $380.69. Everest Group has a 12 month low of $343.76 and a 12 month high of $417.92.

In other Everest Group news, EVP Mike Karmilowicz sold 269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.48, for a total value of $93,741.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,434,756.48. The trade was a 2.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. bought 2,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $348.64 per share, with a total value of $1,000,596.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 32,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,443,062.08. The trade was a 9.58 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Everest Group by 284.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,622,000 after buying an additional 18,175 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Everest Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 289,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,052,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Everest Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $921,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Everest Group by 92.9% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Everest Group by 29.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,525,000 after purchasing an additional 7,306 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

