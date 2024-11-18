Taurus Asset Management LLC Sells 365 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Taurus Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up about 1.7% of Taurus Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $17,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,715,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,002,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,828 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,831,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,523,415,000 after buying an additional 64,067 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,168,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,244,381,000 after acquiring an additional 212,888 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 4,271,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $744,218,000 after acquiring an additional 104,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,003,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $778,750,000 after acquiring an additional 129,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total value of $1,626,480.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,238.94. The trade was a 39.67 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 9,990 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.80, for a total value of $2,085,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,272,256.80. The trade was a 32.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,548 shares of company stock worth $5,341,235 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $201.12 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $150.81 and a 1 year high of $220.38. The firm has a market cap of $183.47 billion, a PE ratio of 37.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 29.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on TXN. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $198.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.95.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

