Taurus Asset Management LLC Has $22.38 Million Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Taurus Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 264,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,085 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises approximately 2.2% of Taurus Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $22,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth $27,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 197.4% during the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,007 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $302,808.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,193,401.44. The trade was a 20.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NEE opened at $76.35 on Monday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.95 and a fifty-two week high of $86.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.53 and a 200 day moving average of $77.55. The firm has a market cap of $157.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.41.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 60.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on NEE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Dbs Bank lowered NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.54.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

