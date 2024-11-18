Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Shares Sold by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Free Report) by 53.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,794 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.09% of Tactile Systems Technology worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 83,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 4,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TCMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. BTIG Research cut Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Tactile Systems Technology in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Tactile Systems Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Tactile Systems Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ TCMD opened at $15.66 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.79 million, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 1.17. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.91 and a fifty-two week high of $16.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 4.37.

Tactile Systems Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices to treat underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema in the home setting; and Entre Plus System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.