Swiss National Bank Purchases 8,600 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,488,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.30% of Dominion Energy worth $143,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of D. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.91.

Dominion Energy Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $57.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.59. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.53 and a 1 year high of $61.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.62.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.68%.

About Dominion Energy

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.