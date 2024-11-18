Swiss National Bank Has $153 Million Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,289,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.30% of Crown Castle worth $152,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CCI. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 157,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,476,000 after buying an additional 31,319 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 4,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 35,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,789,000 after buying an additional 8,346 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 91,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,902,000 after acquiring an additional 17,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 3rd quarter valued at $633,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCI stock opened at $103.80 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.61. The stock has a market cap of $45.11 billion, a PE ratio of 36.81 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.48 and a 1 year high of $120.92.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($1.03). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 18.59%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is 221.99%.

CCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup set a $128.00 target price on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Crown Castle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.87.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

