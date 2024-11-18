Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 887,500 shares, a decline of 14.5% from the October 15th total of 1,038,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8,875.0 days.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of BIOVF stock opened at $31.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.77. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB has a fifty-two week low of $21.05 and a fifty-two week high of $32.25.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), an integrated biotechnology company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the therapeutic areas of haematology, immunology, and specialty care in Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It offers Alprolix for haemophilia B; Aspaveli®/Empaveli for the treatment of adult patients with paroxysmal nocturnal haemoglobinuria; Doptelet treatment of thrombocytopenia; Elocta for haemophilia A; Gamifant for hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis(HLH); VONJO for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk primary or secondary (post-polycythemia vera or post-essential thrombocythemia) myelofibrosis; Zynlonta, an aggressive malignant disease; Kineret for cryopyrin associated periodic syndrome, rheumatoid arthritis, and still’s disease; Orfadin to treat hereditary tyrosinaemia type-1; and Synagis for serious lower respiratory tract infection.

