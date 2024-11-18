Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 887,500 shares, a decline of 14.5% from the October 15th total of 1,038,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8,875.0 days.
Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) Trading Down 2.0 %
Shares of BIOVF stock opened at $31.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.77. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB has a fifty-two week low of $21.05 and a fifty-two week high of $32.25.
Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ)
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- General Mills Bets $1.45B on Pet Food: Growth or Risk?
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Time to Buy These Up-and-Coming Software Firms?
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Alibaba Stock: Why Earnings Make It a Buy Despite the Recent Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.