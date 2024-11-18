S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

S&W Seed Stock Up 8.3 %

Shares of S&W Seed stock opened at $2.35 on Friday. S&W Seed has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $14.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported ($2.95) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.82 million during the quarter. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 40.22% and a negative net margin of 49.69%.

About S&W Seed

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. The company also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat, and pasture seeds. It sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

