Susquehanna Issues Positive Forecast for CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Stock Price

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) had its price target upped by Susquehanna from $320.00 to $345.00 in a research report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a positive rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CYBR. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wedbush lifted their price target on CyberArk Software from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.37.

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR opened at $305.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 1,130.63 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.28. CyberArk Software has a 12-month low of $183.28 and a 12-month high of $318.16.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $240.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.10 million. CyberArk Software had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 1.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CyberArk Software will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 1,025.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CyberArk Software during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the third quarter worth about $51,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

