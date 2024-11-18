Strengthening Families & Communities LLC Purchases 1,157 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,811 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Energy ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $4,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VDE. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 38.4% during the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 46.5% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VDE opened at $132.06 on Monday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.51 and a fifty-two week high of $137.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.62. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

