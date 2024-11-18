Strengthening Families & Communities LLC Acquires 1,097 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Southern Copper accounts for about 1.1% of Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $4,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 172.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Southern Copper in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Southern Copper by 169.2% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Southern Copper during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. 7.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Southern Copper stock opened at $99.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.47. The firm has a market cap of $77.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.18. Southern Copper Co. has a twelve month low of $70.63 and a twelve month high of $129.79.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.09%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SCCO shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Southern Copper from $99.44 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Southern Copper from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern Copper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.63.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

