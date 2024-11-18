StockNews.com Begins Coverage on International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.

THM opened at $0.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.24 and a beta of 1.18. International Tower Hill Mines has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $0.80.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in International Tower Hill Mines stock. Herr Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,052,246 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,000. Herr Investment Group LLC owned approximately 1.03% of International Tower Hill Mines at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 54.63% of the company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Tower Hill Mines Ltd.

