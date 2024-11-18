Stephens Initiates Coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA)

Stock analysts at Stephens assumed coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Stephens’ price target indicates a potential upside of 89.59% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on IDYA. UBS Group began coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Leerink Partnrs lowered IDEAYA Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.67.

Shares of IDYA opened at $26.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 0.86. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 1 year low of $26.41 and a 1 year high of $47.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.30.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 800.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 23,050.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 67.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 723.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

