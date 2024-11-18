STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) Stock Price Up 0.4% – Here’s Why

STEP Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:STEP – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$5.08 and last traded at C$5.07. Approximately 28,890 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 127,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.05.

STEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on STEP Energy Services from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Acumen Capital set a C$5.25 price objective on shares of STEP Energy Services in a research report on Friday, October 11th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.45, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$361.27 million, a P/E ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 2.07.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an energy services company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fluid and nitrogen pumping, and hydraulic fracturing to service oil and natural gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and involved in standalone projects; pipeline commissioning and maintenance services; fracturing logistics services; and laboratory services.

