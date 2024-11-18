Stellar AfricaGold (CVE:SPX) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Stellar AfricaGold Inc. (CVE:SPX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 51500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Stellar AfricaGold Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.08 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.74.

About Stellar AfricaGold

Stellar AfricaGold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada, Republic of Mali, and the Kingdom of Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Stellar AfricaGold Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

