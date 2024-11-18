Steem (STEEM) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $27.59 Million

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 18th. Over the last week, Steem has traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. Steem has a market capitalization of $98.17 million and $27.59 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000228 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90,381.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $438.10 or 0.00484061 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00008448 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.98 or 0.00098320 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.20 or 0.00028952 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.00 or 0.00170153 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.02 or 0.00075159 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00020673 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 476,552,972 coins. The official website for Steem is steem.com. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

