Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC Sells 343 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF makes up about 0.4% of Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Davis Capital Management bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Price Performance

FTCS opened at $90.97 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.32. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $75.54 and a 1 year high of $93.12.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.2566 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%.

(Free Report)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.