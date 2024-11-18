Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 133,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,785,000. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF accounts for 3.8% of Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JAAA. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000.
Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
NYSEARCA JAAA opened at $50.89 on Monday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 52-week low of $49.87 and a 52-week high of $50.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.78 and a 200-day moving average of $50.76.
Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Cuts Dividend
Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile
The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.
