Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 27th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0954 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th.

Special Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 16.5% annually over the last three years.

SPE opened at $15.33 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.59. Special Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $11.11 and a 12-month high of $15.39.

About Special Opportunities Fund

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

