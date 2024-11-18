SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Stake Lowered by Aviso Wealth Management

Aviso Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. Aviso Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDYG. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 22.0% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDYG opened at $89.39 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.07. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 12-month low of $69.23 and a 12-month high of $93.37.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

