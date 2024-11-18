SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB) Stake Boosted by Tidemark LLC

Tidemark LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 430,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,571 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF makes up 4.0% of Tidemark LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Tidemark LLC owned 0.18% of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF worth $9,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arden Trust Co raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 84,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 204,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after buying an additional 3,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA SPMB opened at $21.69 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.94. SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.92 and a 12 month high of $22.76.

SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (SPMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund tracks an index of US agency mortgage pass-through debt. SPMB was launched on Jan 15, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

