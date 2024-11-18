Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,201,100 shares, an increase of 12.7% from the October 15th total of 2,841,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 228.7 days.
Spartan Delta Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:DALXF remained flat at $2.40 during trading hours on Monday. 42,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,992. Spartan Delta has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $3.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.86.
About Spartan Delta
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Spartan Delta
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Is Monolithic Power Systems a Screaming Buy After Near 40% Drop?
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- Applied Materials Market Capitulates: Now is the Time to Buy
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- 3 Ultra-High Dividend Yield Stocks for the New Year
Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Delta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Delta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.