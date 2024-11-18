Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,201,100 shares, an increase of 12.7% from the October 15th total of 2,841,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 228.7 days.

Spartan Delta Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:DALXF remained flat at $2.40 during trading hours on Monday. 42,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,992. Spartan Delta has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $3.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.86.

About Spartan Delta

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canada. Its assets are located in Montney and Deep Basin. The company was formerly known as Return Energy Inc and changed its name to Spartan Delta Corp. in May 2020. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

