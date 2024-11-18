SKK Holdings Limited’s (NASDAQ:SKK) Quiet Period To Expire on November 18th

SKK’s (NASDAQ:SKK – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to end on Monday, November 18th. SKK had issued 2,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 8th. The total size of the offering was $10,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During SKK’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

SKK Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ SKK opened at $6.39 on Monday. SKK has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $11.11.

Get SKK alerts:

SKK Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

SKK Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides civil engineering services in Singapore. It undertakes subsurface utility works, such as power and telecommunication cable laying works, water pipeline works, and sewer rehabilitation works. The company also offers gas pipeline and sewer construction works; and underground piping, underground utility infrastructure construction and maintenance, horizontal directional drilling, and plumbing and sanitary works.

Receive News & Ratings for SKK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SKK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.