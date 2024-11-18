SKK Holdings Limited’s (NASDAQ:SKK) Quiet Period To Expire on November 18th

SKK’s (NASDAQ:SKK – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to end on Monday, November 18th. SKK had issued 2,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 8th. The total size of the offering was $10,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During SKK’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.
SKK Trading Up 0.8 %
NASDAQ SKK opened at $6.39 on Monday. SKK has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $11.11.
SKK Company Profile
