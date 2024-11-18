SingularityNET Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $680.69 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 18th. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00000620 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded down 16.3% against the US dollar. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $680.69 million and $318,362.47 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00006035 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90,666.91 or 0.99960115 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00010669 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00006242 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00004765 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000036 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.89 or 0.00049488 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000028 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,376,451,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,211,306,168 tokens. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io.

