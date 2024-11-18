Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Shares Bought by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Free Report) by 28.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,416 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,092 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 1.18% of Simulations Plus worth $7,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Simulations Plus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,082,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simulations Plus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,717,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in Simulations Plus in the 2nd quarter valued at $811,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Simulations Plus in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Simulations Plus by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SLP has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Monday, July 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Simulations Plus from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simulations Plus has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total value of $703,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,501,592 shares in the company, valued at $123,186,006.56. This trade represents a 0.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,750 shares of company stock worth $1,905,655. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus Trading Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ SLP opened at $28.77 on Monday. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.22 and a 52 week high of $51.22. The stock has a market cap of $577.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.88.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $18.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Simulations Plus’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

