Simon’s Cat Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $357.12 Million (CAT)

Simon’s Cat (CAT) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 18th. Over the last seven days, Simon’s Cat has traded up 48.5% against the US dollar. One Simon’s Cat token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Simon’s Cat has a market cap of $357.12 million and $146.32 million worth of Simon’s Cat was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Simon's Cat alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90,892.84 or 1.00723140 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90,644.27 or 1.00447688 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Simon’s Cat Profile

Simon’s Cat’s launch date was August 21st, 2024. Simon’s Cat’s total supply is 8,099,954,920,262 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,749,954,920,262 tokens. Simon’s Cat’s official Twitter account is @simonscatmeme. The official website for Simon’s Cat is www.simons.cat.

Simon’s Cat Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Simon’s Cat (CAT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Simon’s Cat has a current supply of 8,099,954,945,261.99651501 with 6,749,954,945,261.99651501 in circulation. The last known price of Simon’s Cat is 0.00005741 USD and is up 13.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $129,463,080.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.simons.cat/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simon’s Cat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Simon’s Cat should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Simon’s Cat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Simon's Cat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Simon's Cat and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.