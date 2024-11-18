Short Interest in PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC) Increases By 18.9%

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, an increase of 18.9% from the October 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

PureTech Health Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTC traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.82. The stock had a trading volume of 3,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,806. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.48. PureTech Health has a one year low of $17.08 and a one year high of $34.00.

Get PureTech Health alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PureTech Health

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PureTech Health stock. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 302,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,550,000. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC owned about 1.26% of PureTech Health at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Leerink Partners began coverage on PureTech Health in a report on Monday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Leerink Partnrs raised PureTech Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PRTC

PureTech Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PureTech Health plc, engages in the development and commercialization of biotechnology and pharmaceutical solutions in the United States. The company is developing LYT-100, which is under Phase 2 stage, to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF); and LYT-200, a IgG4 monoclonal antibody, currently under Phase 1/2 stage, targeting galectin-9 for treating solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PureTech Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureTech Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.