Short Interest in Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ:PRE) Expands By 19.8%

Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ:PRE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,700 shares, a growth of 19.8% from the October 15th total of 32,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of PRE traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,355. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.53 and its 200 day moving average is $5.27. Prenetics Global has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $7.84.

Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 7th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.94 million for the quarter. Prenetics Global had a negative return on equity of 15.70% and a negative net margin of 229.17%. Equities analysts predict that Prenetics Global will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prenetics Global Limited, a genomics-driven health sciences company, engages in revolutionizing prevention, early detection, and treatment. It offers CircleDNA, a prevention arm that uses whole exome sequencing to offer comprehensive consumer DNA test. The company also, through its joint venture, Insighta, engages in pioneering multi-cancer early detection technologies.

