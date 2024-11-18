Short Interest in OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS) Drops By 24.0%

OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,400 shares, a decline of 24.0% from the October 15th total of 76,800 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 65,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

OFS Capital Stock Performance

NASDAQ OFS remained flat at $8.02 during trading hours on Friday. 41,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,911. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.69. The company has a market capitalization of $107.47 million, a PE ratio of -89.10 and a beta of 1.78. OFS Capital has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $12.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Get OFS Capital alerts:

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The investment management company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.97 million. OFS Capital had a negative net margin of 2.29% and a positive return on equity of 11.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that OFS Capital will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

OFS Capital Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OFS Capital

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. OFS Capital’s payout ratio is currently -1,510.94%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OFS. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of OFS Capital by 783.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,180,017 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,440 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of OFS Capital by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 76,386 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 34,083 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OFS Capital by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,580 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after buying an additional 16,748 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of OFS Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OFS Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. 10.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OFS Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It provides flexible capital solutions primarily through debt capital and to a lesser extent, minority equity investments serving the needs of U.S.-based middle-market companies across a broad array of industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OFS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.