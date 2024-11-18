Short Interest in Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Decreases By 24.1%

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,166,300 shares, a drop of 24.1% from the October 15th total of 1,536,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,332.6 days.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of LRCDF stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.81. 16,292 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,931. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $17.85 and a 1-year high of $21.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.30.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

