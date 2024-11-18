Short Interest in Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPRW) Increases By 13.0%

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPRW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a growth of 13.0% from the October 15th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Jasper Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of JSPRW traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.19. The stock had a trading volume of 4,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,280. Jasper Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.21 and a 200 day moving average of $0.21.

Get Jasper Therapeutics alerts:

Jasper Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. The company's lead product candidate is briquilimab, which is in clinical development as a novel therapeutic antibody that clears hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow in patients prior to undergoing allogeneic stem cell therapy or stem cell gene therapy.

Receive News & Ratings for Jasper Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jasper Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.