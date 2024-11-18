Short Interest in Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPHLF) Expands By 21.9%

Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPHLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,286,500 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the October 15th total of 1,875,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Japan Post Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:JPHLF remained flat at $9.46 during trading on Friday. Japan Post has a 1-year low of $8.22 and a 1-year high of $10.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.60.

Japan Post Company Profile

Read More

Japan Post Holdings Co, Ltd. provides postal, banking, and insurance services in Japan. The company engages in the postal, banking counter, and insurance counter operations; sale of documentary stamps, petroleum, and catalog products; operations consigned by local government entities; and provision of other bank, and life and non-life insurance agency services.

