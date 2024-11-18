Short Interest in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Declines By 11.5%

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, a decline of 11.5% from the October 15th total of 2,440,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,599,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IGSB. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 26.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,747,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,672,000 after acquiring an additional 574,897 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co increased its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,932,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,743,000 after purchasing an additional 47,794 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,164,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,297,000 after buying an additional 55,016 shares in the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 935,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,271,000 after purchasing an additional 7,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 697,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,718,000 after buying an additional 19,218 shares in the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

IGSB stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,662,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,717,286. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.22 and a 1 year high of $52.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.78.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.1836 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

