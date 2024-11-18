Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS) Increases By 7.4%

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,200 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the October 15th total of 43,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSJS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 352,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,574,000 after acquiring an additional 70,469 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 250.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 318,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,899,000 after purchasing an additional 227,711 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 22.3% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 316,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,803,000 after purchasing an additional 57,821 shares during the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 312,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,934,000 after purchasing an additional 10,583 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 170,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 12,237 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.93. 13,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,125. Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.83 and a 52-week high of $22.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.04 and a 200-day moving average of $21.79.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st were paid a $0.135 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate high yield bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSJS was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

