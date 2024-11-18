Short Interest in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Decreases By 7.8%

International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a decline of 7.8% from the October 15th total of 1,290,000 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 282,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms recently weighed in on IMXI. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of International Money Express in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on International Money Express from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on International Money Express from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on International Money Express from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.
Get Our Latest Analysis on IMXI
Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Money Express
International Money Express Stock Down 1.6 %
IMXI stock opened at $20.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $649.06 million, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. International Money Express has a twelve month low of $16.17 and a twelve month high of $23.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.42 and its 200-day moving average is $19.39.
About International Money Express
International Money Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than International Money Express
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Warren Buffett, Cathie Wood Own Nu Holdings, Should You?
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- MercadoLibre Down 23% After Missed Earnings: Time to Buy the Dip?
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- ORIC: Working with Two Pharma Giants, Analysts See +100% Upside
Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.